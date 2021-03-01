It was a near certainty that St. Clair senior Alohilani Bursey would reach 1,000 career points Wednesday in the girls basketball regular season.
The question was when. Bursey answered that in the first quarter, scoring the eight remaining points she needed to reach the milestone in the first period on the way to a 67-65 win for St. Clair (8-12) over visiting Park Hills Central (17-3).
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Had the game been played a few weeks earlier, the landscape of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament might look different.
As it stands, Park Hills Central holds the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and St. Clair is seeded fifth.
While the Lady Bulldogs have struggled at times this season, they proved Wednesday they can compete with the top teams in the district.
St. Clair plays Saturday at Potosi in the quarterfinals of the district tournament at 5 p.m. The higher seed hosts each game in the basketball postseason this year.