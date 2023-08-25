The quest for the first wins of the season takes the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs westward to Montgomery County.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 8:02 am
The quest for the first wins of the season takes the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs westward to Montgomery County.
The Lady Bulldogs are assigned to Pool A Saturday as they open the regular season at the Montgomery County Tournament.
Belle and the host Lady Wildcats also are in Pool A.
Hermann, Russellville and Community R-6 are the three teams in Pool B.
St. Clair plays Belle in the first game at 9 a.m. on Field 1.
The Lady Bulldogs then play back-to-back as they stay on Field 1 to play Montgomery County.
The third and final game of the tournament for St. Clair will either take place at 2:15 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Both the consolation and third-place games are being concurrently played at 2:15 on Fields 1 and 2. The championship game wraps up the day at 4 p.m. on Field 1.
