St. Clair and St. Pius X ended the night even Monday to start the Hillsboro Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-3-1) found an equalizer in the second period to erase the Festus school’s first-half lead, forcing a 1-1 tie.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Clair and St. Pius X ended the night even Monday to start the Hillsboro Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-3-1) found an equalizer in the second period to erase the Festus school’s first-half lead, forcing a 1-1 tie.
“We put a lot of pressure on them late and almost had the game winner with two minutes left,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought we played really hard and competed for 80 minutes. Defensively, we were awesome in the second half and Joey (Jesionowski) played really cleanly in goal.”
Natalie Pate scored a first-half goal for the Lady Lancers (6-1-1), assisted by Emily Vatterott on a corner kick in the 37th minute.
The St. Clair equalizer was a unique goal.
Midfielder Claire Merseal was fouled back at the far football 40-yard line to set up a free kick for Sammi Nickerson in the 51st minute of play. Merseal was able to get the first touch at the football 25-yard line and head the ball past everybody but the goalkeeper.
St. Clair forward Izzy Tiepelman gave chase along with a defender, but the St. Pius keeper rushed out to beat everybody to the ball and attempted to clear it a split second before Tiepelman could get there.
However, in her haste, the keeper kicked the ball into her own teammate at the top of the 18-yard box and the ball ricocheted into the net.
Isgrig credited Merseal with the goal and Nickerson with the assist.
“St. Pius was 6-1 coming into the game so we knew it was going to be a battle and our girls stepped up and didn’t back down,” Isgrig said. “Autumn (Morgan) played really well in the middle of the field and did a great job leading our defense. Sammi played a complete game and was really dangerous on set pieces. She had an assist and played a really dangerous ball with two minutes left for us. Last night was a tough battle that will help us improve for the rest of the season.”
St. Clair’s late scoring chance came on a free kick for Nickerson in the 78th minute. Nickerson played the ball into a crowded field and Merseal was able to deflect it off her hip into the box, but the St. Pius keeper was alertly able to charge out and slide to take the ball off Tiepelman’s foot and preserve the tie.
St. Clair continues White Group pool play at the event Tuesday against De Soto at 5:45 p.m. and Thursday against Fox at 4 p.m.
The medal rounds for the tournament are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday on Hillsboro’s two fields.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.