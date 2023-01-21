With a double-up score in the first quarter, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs shot on to victory Tuesday.
St. Clair (3-12) won at home over visiting Rosati-Kain (5-9), 59-41.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 6:55 pm
“Overall, (this was) the best the girls have played all year,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-11 lead after one quarter and remained in front, 28-20, at the half.
St. Clair again picked up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring Rosati-Kain, 13-4. That left the score 41-24 going into the final period.
Vada Moore pushed the pace for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, six assists and five steals.
Grace Moore connected for 15 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Emma Talleur notched nine points and six rebounds.
Sicily Humphrey recorded six points, one rebound and one assist.
Emma Thompson posted four points and a team-leading 13 rebounds with two steals and one assist.
Bella Shelden finished with four points and two rebounds.
Charli Coello added two points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Ava Brand chipped in two points along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Brooke Elston powered the Kougars with 10 points and eight rebounds, adding two steals and two assists.
Other scorers included Lauren Grebing (nine points), Tedda Bock (six), Jordyn Willis (six), Michaela Johnson (five), Jaila Smith (two), Gabrielle Vehlewald (two) and Kyleigh Patrick (one).
Bock added four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Bulldogs next play at the Hermann Tournament. St. Clair, seeded eighth, plays top-seeded Battle at 6 p.m. That game will be played at Hermann High School.
