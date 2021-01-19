With 75 percent of the individual champions coming from St. Clair, it should come as no surprise that the Lady Bulldogs took the Four Rivers Conference girls wrestling title Tuesday.
On their home mats, the Lady Bulldogs won eight individual championships and received a team score of 162 to stand atop the conference Tuesday in the conference tournament.
Union finished second with 97 points, powered by three individual champions.
Sullivan finished third with 84 points, followed by St. James with 25 and Pacific with 19.
Owensville did not field a wrestler in the girls tournament. Hermann and New Haven do not have wrestling programs.
St. Clair’s champions included Summer Fangers (102 pounds), Audrey Declue (112), Emma Davis (122), Hannah Thacker (127), Makayla Johnson (132), Kaitlyn Janson (137), Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195).
“Our girls team, coming off their own St. Clair tournament championship last week, took first again and were razor sharp, earning 12 pins throughout the day and winning eight individual championships,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “The improvement in technique and overall mat savvy of our girls team has improved so much this season due to hard work, a challenging schedule and individual dedication to performance goals.”
Winning their weight classes for Union were Lillie Zimmermann (117), Jaiden Powell (174) and Talyn St. Clair (235).
“Lillie Zimmermann is really starting to wrestle well after a long absence early in the season with COVID-related issues,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She won the 117-pound weight class and wrestled very smart against some tough girls to get some good wins. Jaiden Powell continued to dominate with pins and won the 174-pound weight class.”
St. James had one individual winner, Emily Light (159).
None of the schools fielded a wrestler in the 151-pound weight class.
Quarantines had an effect on the competition with Owensville withdrawing completely and Pacific losing all but two of its competitors.
“It was a bummer, especially considering (our program) has been getting our girls’ numbers up,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
At 102 pounds, Fangers was the only entrant.
Declue was 1-0 at 112 pounds. Marina Smith of Sullivan took second. Declue pinned Smith in 3:12.
Zimmermann wrestled to a 2-0 record in the 117-pound class. St. Clair’s Lili Vernon finished second and Cassandra Pritchett of Sullivan took third. Zimmermann pinned both opponents, topping Vernon in 3:29 and Pritchett in 23 seconds.
For 122-pounders, Davis was 1-0 with Union’s Kylee Mobley placing second. Head-to-head, Davis scored the pin in 54 seconds.
Thacker posted a 1-0 record to win at 127. Second place went to Sullivan’s Hannah Sumner. Thacker won by pin in 53 seconds.
The 132-pound weight class had the most competitors with four. Johnson posted a perfect 3-0 record to win the division. Union’s Gracie Straatmann was second, followed by Adara Thompson of St. James and Julianna Graddy of Sullivan. Johnson scored pins against all three in 2:32, 1:55 and 1:09, respectively.
Janson needed a pair of wins to go 2-0 for the top spot at 137. Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl finished second and Union’s Alexis Lopez third. Janson pinned Schatzl in 3:46 and Lopez in 28 seconds.
In the 143-pound division, Elexis Wohlgemuth went 2-0. Pacific’s Emmaline Steel finished second and third went to Sullivan’s Hiley Pritchett. Elexis Wohlgemuth won a 10-2 major decision against Steel and pinned Pritchett in 35 seconds.
Light aced the 159-pound bracket with a 2-0 record. Gianna Schreck of Union placed second and Destiny Martinez of Sullivan was third. Light and Schreck went to the third round before Light scored the pin in 5:06. Light also pinned Martinez in 1:53.
At 174 pounds, Powell scored a pair of first-period pins to finish 2-0. Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges placed second and St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie was third. Powell topped Hodges in 1:03 and McKenzie in 57 seconds.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth posted a 2-0 record in the 195-pound class. Sullivan’s Reya Bristow was second and Pacific’s Alyssa Sigler took third. Berlyn Wohlgemuth pinned Bristow in 1:19 and Sigler at the very end of the first period, at the two-minute mark.
Talyn St. Clair was the only wrestler in her division.