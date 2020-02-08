The Lady Bulldogs ended the Hermann Tournament with a win for the second year in a row.
One year after winning the tournament championship, St. Clair (11-3) ended third with a 63-49 victory against Montgomery County (9-6) Friday.
St. Clair got out to an early lead, 16-9, at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, the Lady Bulldogs still held a 31-25 advantage, which grew to 45-31 at the end of the third period.
Alohilani Bursey led the team with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Lani Bursey stepped up big for the team,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “(She) led us on offense and defense.”
Bursey also grabbed four steals with three blocks and two assists. She was named to the All-Tournament first team.
Alana Hinson netted 16 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Alana Hinson was very aggressive all game,” Johnson said. “(She) did great at getting to the free throw line.”
Hinson was an All-Tournament second-team selection.
Ally Newton was next with 12 points. She also contributed five assists, five steals and four rebounds.
“Ally Newton played great all tournament,” Johnson said. “She is getting better every game.”
Mackenzie Lowder added nine points with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“Mack Lowder played big and very hard,” Johnson said.
Annabelle Coonse posted six points, adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Phoebe Arnold connected with three points, made one assist and grabbed one rebound.
Taylor Flake posted a team high 21 points for Montgomery County and was an All-Tournament second-team pick.
Other scorers included Renee Finke (nine points), Sam Queathem (seven), Brooke Oden (six), Haeley Johnson (four) and Carson Flake (two).
St. Clair hosted Herculaneum Monday and Hermann Tuesday and has countwarming coming up Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Sullivan.