A trio of third-place finishes nearly led the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs into the top five Saturday.
St. Clair recorded 97 team points to place sixth at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Invitational. Lebanon won the event with 255 points.
Other top 10 teams included Nixa (154.5), Lafayette (141), Seckman (128), Eureka (105), Marquette (86), Timberland (66), Jackson (62) and Parkway West (57).
Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Audrey Declue (125) and Kaitlyn Janson (149) each finished third for St. Clair in their weight classes.
Lili Vernon (115) and Hannah Thacker (141) both took fifth place.
“These girls all had to take a loss and battle back,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Because of their resilience, we were able to place sixth.”
Riley Ostendorf (130) placed sixth. Liberty McKenzie (174) took eighth. Summer Fangers (100) and Jossie Hopkins (135) both finished ninth.
The Lady Bulldogs fielded two wrestlers at 135 pounds. Payton Dunn wrestled unattached and placed 10th.
Avila finished the tournament with a 2-1 record, winning by pin over Jackson’s Joey Collings (3:03) and Lafayette’s Ashlee Dakin (0:20).
Declue went 2-1 with a pin over Kirkwood’s Carmen Fort (0:47) and a medical forfeit over De Soto’s Jillian Heath.
Janson finished 2-1 with a win by pin against Fox’s Meghan Breckenfelder (0:48) and Nixa’s Taelor Dorr-Tillia (2:39).
Vernon posted a 3-1 record, pinning Timberland’s Jessi Koester (2:08), Lafayette’s Mera Flores (2:05) and McCluer North’s Jolie Anderson (1:19).
Thacker went 4-1 with pins over Granite City’s Riley White (0:47), Marquette’s Akayla Hunt (2:54) and Centralia’s Gretchen Marriott (4:33), as well as a 13-11 decision win over Marriott.
Ostendorf turned in a 1-2 tournament record, defeating Timberland’s Morgan Hovis by pin in 3:55.
McKenzie posted a 1-3 mark, pinning McCluer North’s Ava Mirth in 54 seconds.
Fangers had a 3-2 tournament record, pinning Lindbergh’s Jordan Datus (1:39), taking a 10-5 decision over Blue Springs’ Holly Emmons and getting a medical forfeit over Belleville East’s Alexis Bernal.
Hopkins went 2-2, winning both matches against teammate Dunn, first by an 11-0 major decision and then by pin in 1:41.
Dunn went 1-3, scoring her win by pin over Parkway West’s Lily Whittenburg (2:20).
The Lady Bulldogs take to the mats again Wednesday at the Four Rivers Classic in Owensville, starting at 1:30 p.m.