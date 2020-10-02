The Lady Bulldogs earned their first shutout of the year on their way to a second-place finish at the St. James Softball Tournament Saturday.
St. Clair (5-10) went 2-1 in round robin play at the four-team event. After a 5-1 loss to Salem, the Lady Bulldogs blanked Newburg, 14-0, and then edged St. James, 7-6, in the final round.
St. James
St. Clair’s final game of the tournament was its third meeting with its Four Rivers Conference Rival on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs won all three times.
Trailing much of the game, St. Clair overtook St. James with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
St. Clair scored once in the first inning, but St. James took the lead with three runs in the home half.
The Lady Bulldogs then scored four runs in the fifth inning, but St. James pulled right back into the lead with three runs in the bottom half, making it 6-5.
Madelyn Ruszala is credited with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
At the plate, St. Clair gathered three hits, all singles by Emma Davis, Jess Bess and Current Smith.
Davis scored three runs. Ruszala, Kaitlyn Janson, Smith and Nicole Mutschler each scored once.
Bess and Smith each drove in two runs.
Smith walked twice. Lindsay Simpson and Ruthie Cordia each drew a walk.
Davis stole two bases. Janson and Mutschler each stole one.
Newburg
St. Clair picked up six runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second and one in the third.
Bess earned the shutout with four innings pitched, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two.
Smith tripled and singled, scored three times, drove in two runs and stole twice.
Ruszala singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Davis singled, walked, drove in two runs, scored and stole a base.
Bess singled and scored.
Janson walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Gabby Marler singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Simpson singled, walked and scored a run.
Brooklynn Hyattt singled, walked and scored twice.
Cordia singled, walked twice, scored a run and drove one in.
Salem
Ruszala fired six innings in the losing effort. She allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits and one walk. Ruszala recorded seven strikeouts.
Salem scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.
St. Clair got one run back in the top of the seventh.
Marler doubled, singled and scored.
Hyatt singled twice.
Ruszala singled and was hit by a pitch. She stole two bases.
Davis singled and stole a base.
Simpson reached on a walk.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted Warrenton Monday and Union Tuesday. St. Clair next plays Wednesday at De Soto at 4:30 p.m.