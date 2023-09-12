St. Clair’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs were one of the final four teams playing Saturday at the Hickman Tournament.
St. Clair (5-6-1) reached bracket play at the tournament with a 2-1-1 record in pool play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Clair’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs were one of the final four teams playing Saturday at the Hickman Tournament.
St. Clair (5-6-1) reached bracket play at the tournament with a 2-1-1 record in pool play.
The Lady Bulldogs bested Battle in the quarterfinals, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, before losing a semifinal matchup to Seckman, 25-23, 25-16.
Seckman went on to win the championship match over Capital City while the Lady Bulldogs moved into a pool play rematch with Hickman for third place. Hickman repeated its pool play victory with a nearly identical score. In the third-place match, Hickman won, 25-19, 25-21. The tally in pool play was 25-19, 25-20.
St. Clair’s pool play wins came over Lift for Life Academy Charter, 25-15, 25-15 and Madison, Illinois, 25-7, 25-9.
The Lady Bulldogs also split with Oak Grove, 21-25, 25-15.
Emma Thompson tallied a team high 46 kills for St. Clair at the tournament. She added 40 digs, five blocks and three aces.
Rylea Black put down 33 kills with 21 bocks, 22 digs and three aces.
Kylee Brandt recorded 25 kills, five blocks and 15 digs.
Abby Tharp posted nine kills with 25 digs, one block and two aces.
Olivia Lowder turned in eight kills, 67 digs, one block and nine aces.
Kylie Barnard notched six kills with 20 blocks and nine digs.
Kristen Girardier posted one kill, three blocks and one dig.
Kaitlynn Van de Wiele passed for 122 assists, adding 80 digs and eight aces.
Claire Merseal led the defense with 176 digs. She served an ace and picked up one assist.
Lucy Moore recorded 100 digs.
Madi Baxter added 57 digs.
Peyton Dunn made seven digs and served three aces.
Piper Dunn posted six digs and one ace.
St. Clair returned to its home floor Monday to play Washington. The Lady Bulldogs are home again Tuesday, hosting Kingston at 6:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.