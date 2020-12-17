A quartet of Lady Bulldogs reached the championship round Friday at the Union Tournament.
However, none of them claimed the top prize as St. Clair’s four individual runners-up helped lift the team to a fifth-place finish with 207.5 points.
Marshfield was the top team with 263 points. Also in the top five were Branson (230), Washington (222.5) and Northwest (222).
“We finished fifth in the girls tournament Friday night and sixth in the boys on Saturday,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “It was definitely a tough field which included schools from all four classes. We were competitive with the top teams but our team and coaching staff wanted to do better.”
Summer Fangers (102 pounds), Makayla Johnson (132), Kaitlyn Janson (143) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (151) were the top performers for the Lady Bulldogs.
Fangers won her first four matches with two pins, a 14-6 major decision and a 9-4 decision. Eureka’s Lilly McCollum was the individual winner.
Johnson scored four wins by pin before falling to Seckman’s Madison Conrad in the final.
Janson went 4-1 in a round-robin format for her division. She won four times by pin, but fell to Eureka’s undefeated Emily Neumann.
Wohlgemuth scored three wins by pin and one 7-0 decision, but was defeated by the individual champion from Webster Groves, Hannah Jansen.
Emma Davis (122) placed third with a 4-1 record in the tournament.
Taylor Johnson (107, 2-3) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195, 2-3) each placed fourth in their divisions.
Audrey Declue (3-2) was a fifth-place finisher at 117 pounds.
Bonnie Kavanagh (127, 1-4), Hannah Thacker (137, 2-2) and Liberty McKenzie (174, 0-5) each earned a sixth-place finish.
St. Clair is scheduled to wrestle at Union Wednesday at 5 p.m.