The St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs did not allow more than three match victories for any opposing team Tuesday in a quadrangular meet at Windsor.
The Lady Bulldogs won all three duals at the event, topping De Soto, 36-12, St. Pius, 42-6, and Windsor, 30-18.
“We felt good about some of our performances, but still need to improve in many areas,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We look forward to hosting our girls and boys tournaments this weekend to have a chance to demonstrate that improvement.”
St. Clair used just eight wrestlers between the three duals, and never more than seven in any of the three duals.
Audrey Declue (125 pounds), Riley Ostendorf (130), Jossie Hopkins (135) and Liberty McKenzie (174) each had their hand raised three times with wins in all three duals.
Of that group, Ostedorf pinned De Soto’s Payton Rulo (0:40), Hopkins pinned De Soto’s Riley Coleman (3:20) and McKenzie pinned St. Pius’ Maddie Birkenmeier (unspecified time) while their other wins came by forfeit.
Kaitlyn Janson won twice by forfeit, once at 159 pounds against St. Pius and once at 149 pounds against Windsor. She did not go out for the dual against De Soto.
Janessa Avila (105) earned two wins for St. Clair, pinning St. Pius Ava Gilbreth (unspecified time) and taking a forfeit win over De Soto. Avila was pinned by Windsor’s Mya Hairston.
Hannah Thacker (141) took a forfeit win over De Soto.
Payton Dunn (141) wrestled for the Lady Bulldogs at that weight class in the other two duals, pinning St. Pius’ Abigail Carter, but being pinned by Windsor’s Kenette Way. The time the pin was recorded was not entered for either match.
De Soto earned its 12 points against St. Clair with a pair of forfeit wins credited to Hannah Eberhardt (149) and Ella Bradley (159).
St. Pius also picked up its six points by forfeit as Sierra Hall (149) was unopposed.
Windsor’s 18 points came from the aforementioned pins made by Hairston and Way, plus a forfeit victory for Delaney Rupp (115).
The Lady Bulldogs will wrestle Friday in their home tournament, starting at 2 p.m.