Three sets were all that the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs needed to open the season with a win.
St. Clair (1-0) topped visiting Warrenton (1-1) Tuesday, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 to complete the sweep in the home opener.
“It was nice to start the season off with a win,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We came out and were ready to play last night. Now, don’t get me wrong, we still made some mistakes, but that is expected with our first game. We talked about how if everyone does their part in the game it makes it easier for everyone to know where they are supposed to be and to do their part.”
Kennedy Travis led St. Clair with 10 kills, adding 10 digs, two blocks and one assist.
Senior setter Vada Moore notched 23 assists with 10 digs, one kill and one ace.
Ava Brand posted five kills, 19 digs, two blocks and one ace.
Emma Thompson finished with four kills, two digs and one block.
Rylea Black added two kills, five blocks and one dig.
Bailey Wilken made two kills.
Abby Tharp recorded one kill, five blocks, five digs and two aces.
Claire Merseal led the back row with 20 digs and served one ace.
Olivia Lowder posted 12 digs and three aces.
Madi Baxter made three digs and Piper Dunn one.
“We have really been concentrating a lot on blocking and will continue to do so throughout the season, giving our passers a better opportunity to make a good play,” McCuskey said. “Our defense was getting the ball up but now we are wanting them to really concentrate on getting up to the setter so we can run a faster offense.”
St. Clair played at St. Francis Borgia Wednesday, marking the first regular season meeting between the programs going back at least two decades.
The Lady Bulldogs remain on the road for their next match Wednesday, Sept. 7, at De Soto at 7 p.m.
