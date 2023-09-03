The Lady Bulldogs took all three sets north of the river to start the new season.
St. Clair (1-0) opened the new volleyball campaign Tuesday with a sweep of Warrenton (0-1), 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
The Lady Bulldogs took all three sets north of the river to start the new season.
St. Clair (1-0) opened the new volleyball campaign Tuesday with a sweep of Warrenton (0-1), 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.
Emma Thompson posted 12 kills to lead St. Clair.
Rylea Black added 10 kills.
Kylee Brandt finished with six kills, Olivia Lowder with two, Abby Tharp with two, Katilynn Van de Wiele with two and Kristen Girardier with one.
Van de Wiele posted 32 assists. Claire Merseal earned one assist.
Black led the block party with four blocks on the night. Brandt posted one block.
Van de Wiele served for five aces.
Lowder posted four aces, Tharp three and Peyton Dunn one.
Merseal tallied a team high 15 digs.
Lowder picked up 11 digs.
Others earning digs on defense included Madi Baxter (eight), Black (five), Piper Dunn (five), Van de Wiele (five), Peyton Dunn (four), Tharp (three), Thompson (three) and Lucy Moore (two).
St. Clair hosted Cuba Thursday to finish out the week. The Lady Bulldogs remain home after the holiday weekend and next play Wednesday against De Soto in a preseason jamboree rematch at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.