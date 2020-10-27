Last week’s victory over Hermann earned them a piece.
Tuesday’s win at Union gave them the whole thing.
The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs (17-3-1, 7-0) completed a sweep of Four Rivers Conference opponents to win the program’s first conference title. St. Clair did so with a three-set sweep of Union (4-17-1, 1-6), 25-23, 25-17, 25-11.
St. Clair was affected by COVID-19 quarantine protocols the day prior to the game, losing two varsity starters.
“(Winning the conference) makes me very happy and I have to be excited,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “It’s just a lot to take in when the last game we played was against Hermann and they played phenomenal, and everyone was here and (now they’re not).”
Union faced the challenge of planning around St. Clair senior Alohilani Bursey, a four-year starter and one of the leading contenders for Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
“We’ve been struggling on our block, and tonight we had a very specific talk about blocking and the need to get up with her, and I felt the girls really stepped it up in that regard,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said.
One of the St. Clair players lost to quarantine was four-year program stalwart Makayla Johnson.
“I’m a little lost,” McCuskey said. “I’ve got two of them out with quarantine right now and it’s pretty stressful, but I wanted to get through this game and then I’ll continue looking forward to the next one. I’m hoping we can get a few more practices in and be ready for districts.”
Union kept things close in the first set and even held leads of 18-14 and 19-15.
“I have four sophomores starting and I’m new to the program,” Getman said. “I’ve been here, but I’m new as a varsity coach. We’ve been making some changes in that regard, but we’re coming together. I’m looking forward to the future, for sure.”
St. Clair ran off the final five points of the first set and carried that momentum into taking the first seven points of the second set.
Union pulled to within one, 18-17, during the second set, but the Lady Bulldogs finished on a seven-point run.
Bursey paced all attackers with 16 kills.
Kennedy Travis and Ava Brand each added six kills.
Mackenzie Lowder notched five kills. Ally Newton added four.
Myah Dierker killed two and Kaylee Rampani one.
Bursey knocked down six blocks. Newton blocked one.
Rampani passed out 19 assists. Vada Moore made 17 assists and Kyle Henry and Bursey recorded two assists apiece.
Rampani delivered three aces from the serving line. Hailey Brown served one ace.
Henry led in digs with 36.
Other dig totals included Rampani (17), Bursey (15), Brown (12), Brand (seven), Moore (seven), Newton (six), Dierker (two), Lowder (one) and Travis (one).
Kirsten Bockhorst led the Union kill tally with five, followed by four from Lilly Wiskur, three apiece from Sophie Eagan and Jaiden Powell, and one each from Aubrie Brown, Emma Rinne and Addison Williford.
Powell, Bockhorst and Wiskur each made four blocks. Rinne blocked two.
Rinne led in assists with 16. Bockhorst and Izzy Zagarri both recorded an assist.
Libero Aubrie Brown made 27 digs for Union.
Zagarri made 13 digs. Other dig totals included Williford (10), Rinne (nine), Eagan (three), Bockhorst (two), Wiskur (two), Powell (one) and Jessica Stallmann (one).
The game concluded the regular season for the Lady Bulldogs, who canceled Thursday’s scheduled game at Hillsboro. St. Clair is the top seed in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Owensville. The Lady Bulldogs will play the winner between Sullivan and Cuba Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Union is the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament at Warrenton. The Lady ’Cats play Hannibal in the semifinal round Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.