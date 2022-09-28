The second match of league play was a resounding bounce back for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs.
After opening the Four Rivers Conference schedule with a loss in Union Tuesday, St. Clair (8-9-2) dominated Thursday night’s match in St. James (1-5-2, 0-2) for a sweep, 25-7, 25-10, 25-17.
Rylea Black posted six kills to lead St. Clair. She added three blocks and two digs.
Vada Moore recorded three kills, 26 assists, two digs, one ace and one block.
Ava Brand, Abby Tharp and Emma Thompson each made four kills.
Brand added 18 digs, three aces and one block.
Thompson posted two blocks, two digs and one ace.
Emma Barrett blocked three with one kill and one dig.
Claire Merseal served four aces and picked up 15 digs.
Olivia Lowder posted three aces and nine digs.
Piper Dunn and Madi Baxter notched four digs.
St. Clair plays a nonleague game on the road Monday at Salem, starting at 6 p.m.