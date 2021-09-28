The Lady Bulldogs took the second step toward defending their Four Rivers Conference crown Thursday.
St. Clair (9-8, 2-0) swept visiting St. James (1-8, 0-2), 25-12, 25-12, 25-7, for their second conference victory of the week, following a Tuesday win against Union.
“The girls came out pretty strong again last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “The St. James scores were 12, 12 and seven, so I was pretty impressed. Our front row really controlled the tempo of the game.”
Madison Lowder powered down nine kills to lead the St. Clair attack, followed closely by teammate Myah Dierker with eight kills and one block.
Mackenzie Lowder notched five kills and five blocks.
Ava Brand added five kills and two blocks.
Kennedy Travis recorded two kills.
Olivia Lowder, Kaylee Rampani and Bailey Wilken added one kill apiece.
Setter Vada Moore recorded 32 assists.
Rampani served 23 points on the night, including 11 aces.
“That really helped us out,” McCuskey said.
Moore served five aces, Madison Lowder three, Claire Merseal two and Travis one.
Dig totals included Travis (21), Rampani (17), Olivia Lowder (seven), Brand (six), Madison Lowder (five), Merseal (five), Wilken (one), Mackenzie Lowder (one) and Moore (one).
St. Clair remains home Monday, hosting Salem at 6 p.m. in a nonleague contest. Four Rivers Conference play resumes in October after the Hermann Invitational.