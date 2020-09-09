The second match of the year and the second sweep in a row for the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (2-0) won at home Thursday, defeaating Potosi (1-1) in three consecutive sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.
“We started out strong in the first two sets and then, as you can see, the third set we lost some of our momentum,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “That is something we are constantly talking about and trying to fix now. We just aren’t used to doing that so it will need to be an adjustment. All summer and preseason I have been talking to the girls about how this year is going to be different and we need to be prepared for the extra sets.”
“I’m glad that we got through the first week and now they know that coach was right and that they need to keep the momentum going until we are done.”
Statistics were not available as of print deadline.
“There are a few things that we are still working on but I am happy to see where they are and that they are wanting to get those kinks out of the way,” McCuskey said.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted Warrenton Tuesday and will play on the road for the first time this season Wednesday at Fox, starting at 5:30 p.m.