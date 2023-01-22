No opponent was able to pick up points against St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs in more than one weight class Tuesday.
St. Clair swept the ladies side of a quad meet in De Soto. They shut out the host Lady Dragons, 78-0, entirely on forfeits, in addition to a 72-6 win over St. Pius X and a 72-3 victory against Windsor.
Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Lilly Verrett (115), Lindsay Rampani (120), Kristian Steffey (125), Audrey DeClue (130), Jossie Hopkins (135), Peyton Dunn (140), Hannah Thacker (145), Molly Brown (155), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) each went undefeated for St. Clair at the event.
Raeleigh DeClue (110) and Liberty McKenzie (190) both had their hands raised in two of the three matchups.
Ramani, Steffey, Dunn, Thacker and Rincon Campos were each unopposed in all three matches.
Avila pinned her lone opponent, St. Pius X’s Ava Gilbreath. Pin times from the meet were not available at print deadline.
Verrett scored a pin on Windsor’s Lily Pauley and took two forfeits.
Audrey DeClue topped St. Pius X’s Rylee Bohnert and was otherwise unchallenged.
Hopkins scored a pin on St. Pius X’s Sierra Hill in her lone contested bout.
Brown took two forfeit wins and pinned St. Pius X’s Kayden Gottman.
Van De Wile pinned Windsor’s Leah McRoy and took two forfeit victories.
Raeleigh DeClue won twice by forfeit and lost a 12-6 decision to Windsor’s Lily Pauley.
McKenzie claimed two forfeit victories and was pinned by St. Pius X’s Sophie Meyer.
The Lady Bulldogs are hosting their home tournament Friday, starting at 2 p.m.