For the second year in a row, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs are 9-0 to start the season.
St. Clair also improved to 2-0 in Four Rivers Conference play Thursday by virtue of a three-set sweep of New Haven (6-6-2, 1-1), 25-10, 25-12, 25-20.
The Lady Bulldogs got another strong outing from seniors Alohilani Bursey and Makayla Johnson, both of whom recorded double-doubles.
“Lani Bursey put on a show for us last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “Hitting, blocking, passing — everything she can do. She’s something special. I could go on for hours about her. This year, she talked me into letting her play back row. I thought it would distract her, but it hasn’t even. I think it’s actually given her more gas.”
Bursey made 11 kills, 10 solo blocks and six digs.
“St. Clair is a good team with some extra special hitters,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “ Bursey was a very dominant blocker last night and it took our kids a little while to figure out how to react to that. By the time that we started playing more competitively, it was too late.
“We are getting some points off our serves, but I’m still not pleased with how many serves we are missing as a team.”
Johnson recorded 13 assists and 12 digs, adding four kills and one ace.
“She’s so aggressive at the net,” McCuskey said. “Any ball that she can get to, she will. Her read of the ball is phenomenal.”
Madison Lowder made nine kills with four aces and one dig.
Ally Newton put down six kills and made two digs.
Kennedy Travis turned in five digs and three kills.
Kyley Hentry made eight digs, four assists and one ace.
Kaylee Rampani led in assists with 10 and served one ace.
Myah Dierker had one solo block and one dig.
Hailey Brown recorded three digs.
New Haven’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair plays this weekend at the Strafford Volleyfest and then takes on Salem in a road game Monday at 6:30 p.m.
New Haven plays at the Hermann Tournament, beginning Monday.