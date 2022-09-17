After a competitive first set, St. Clair cruised to a volleyball sweep Tuesday in Washington County.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-5-2) dominated Kingston (3-7) in the matchup, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After a competitive first set, St. Clair cruised to a volleyball sweep Tuesday in Washington County.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-5-2) dominated Kingston (3-7) in the matchup, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.
Rylea Black and Abby Tharp tied for the team lead with nine kills apiece.
Kennedy Travis notched five kills, Ava Brand four and Emma Thompson two.
Emma Barrett and Vada Moore recorded one kill apiece.
Moore posted 28 assists and one block.
Black added two blocks and Thompson blocked one.
Olivia Lowder and Brand each served two aces.
Claire Merseal and Thompson served one ace apiece.
Merseal led the defense with 24 digs.
Others with digs included Piper Dunn (13), Lowder (12), Brand (11), Moore (six), Madi Baxter (five), Travis (five), Black (two), Tharp (two), Barrett (one) and Thompson (one).
St. Clair played at Hillsboro Wednesday and next sees action Saturday at the St. Charles Invitational. St. Clair will take on Ft. Zumwalt South, St. Charles and Hannibal in pool play.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.