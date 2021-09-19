The Lady Bulldogs were not getting paid by the hour Tuesday.
On their home court for just the second time this season, St. Clair (6-5) picked up a dominant three-set victory against Kingston (2-4), 25-5, 25-10, 25-10.
The win comes on the heels of a second-place finish for the Lady Bulldogs Saturday at the Hickman Tournament.
“They kept their composure, and that’s all I can ask in a game like that,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “It was quite a difference going from John Burroughs over the weekend to (Tuesday’s game).”
Madison Lowder was the St. Clair kills leader with 10 terminations.
Mackenzie Lowder notched eight kills and blocked three.
Myah Dierker killed five and blocked one.
Ava Brand and Kennedy Travis posted three kills apiece.
Kaylee Rampani ended with two kills and one assist.
Setter Vada Moore passed around 28 assists.
Rampani served five aces. Madison Lowder and Moore each had three aces, and Brand served two.
Rampani notched 14 digs.
Other defensive totals included Travis (seven digs), Moore (five), Madison Lowder (five), Brand (five), Dierker (three), Claire Merseal (three), Mackenzie Lowder (two) and Bailey Wilken (one).
A Wednesday home game scheduled with Hillsboro was called off due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols for the Lady Hawks.
Hickman
Despite ending pool play with three straight losses Saturday, St. Clair’s first-round pool win against Linn (0-4), 25-13, 25-15, was enough to get the Lady Bulldogs into bracket play as the No. 8 seed.
In other pool play matchups, St. Clair lost to John Burroughs (10-1-5), 25-19, 27-25, Marshfield (4-3-1), 26-24, 25-19, and Hickman (6-3-1), 25-23, 25-21.
From the start of bracket play, things clicked for St. Clair as the team knocked off first Hickman, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, and then Boonville (3-2), 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, in the semifinals.
John Burroughs secured the tournament championship, 25-13, 25-16.
“Kaylee Rampani had a heck of a weekend,” McCuskey said. “She just put on a passing show and took over control of the back row.”
Rampani posted 149 digs in the tournament, adding eight aces, four kills and three assists.
Dierker notched 31 kills with six digs and four blocks.
Madison Lowder recorded 30 kills, 14 digs, eight blocks and five aces.
Mackenzie Lowder posted 20 kills, nine blocks and four digs.
Moore made 105 assists, adding 31 digs, five blocks, four kills and three assists.
Travis recorded 44 digs, 23 kills, six assists, four aces and two blocks.
Brand made 38 digs, 15 kills, five aces and two blocks.
Merseal picked up 54 digs and served four aces.
Olivia Lowder made 14 digs, five kills and served two aces.
Wilken added one dig.
St. Clair plays this coming Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.