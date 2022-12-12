Both girls wresting duals in St. Clair’s junior high gym Thursday were won by the home team by 30 or more points.
Both girls wresting duals in St. Clair’s junior high gym Thursday were won by the home team by 30 or more points.
The Lady Bulldogs swept visiting opponents West Plains, 48-14, and Eldon, 42-12, in the home varsity tri-meet.
“The girls swept both meets and looked relentless in their matches,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
St. Clair now is 2-1 in dual matches.
West Plains
St. Clair picked up four wins against the Lady Zizzers by pin and four by forfeit.
Janessa Avila pinned Madyson Melvin in the 110-pound match in 1:12.
Lindsay Rampani (125) pinned Ariana Richardson (0:11).
Hannah Thacker (145) topped Kyra Roberson (1:11).
Liberty McKenzie (190) scored the final pin against Kayce Allcorn (1:33).
Raeleigh DeClue (115), Audrey DeClue (130), Harlie Humphrey (170) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) were each unopposed.
Rayven Davis (120) claimed a forfeit victory for West Plains.
Nikeshia Davis (135) scored a pin for the Lady Zizzers against Jossie Hopkins (0:06).
Zoey Foster (155) gained the final West Plains points by pinning Molly Brown (1:18).
Eldon
Audrey DeClue (130 pounds) picked up a pin of Eldon’s Adysson Gerbert (1:06) for St. Clair’s only contested match victory.
Avila (110), Raeleigh DeClue (115), Rampani (125), Brown (155), Humphrey (170) and McKenize (190) gained forfeit points in their weight classes.
Eldon won three matches, starting with a 6-2 decision win for Anmarie Dillon (135) against Hopkins.
Olivia Chapman (145) then pinned Thacker (0:50).
Sydney Searcy (235) picked up a final three points for the Lady Mustangs with a 6-1 decision over Rincon Campos.
The Lady Bulldogs are wrestling Friday at the Union Tournament, starting at 4:15 p.m.
St. Clair returns to Union to face the Lady ’Cats.
Action is slated to start at 6 p.m., according to Union’s schedule.
