The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs (6-8) were unable to claim a match win Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.
In pool play, Seckman got the win, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, as did Perryville, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22.
In bracket play, Ft. Zumwalt West (9-4-1) eliminated the Lady Bulldogs, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13.
St. Clair swept Grandview Monday.
Monday’s set scores and statistics from Saturday’s and Monday’s contests were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs played at home Tuesday against Union in Four Rivers Conference play. Next up is another FRC matchup Thursday in St. Clair against St. James at 6 p.m.