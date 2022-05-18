The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs have set a new program standard.
St. Clair (17-8) surpassed its program record for wins in a season Saturday, defeating Sullivan, 3-0, at Clayton in the Class 2 District 3 playoffs.
The previous program record of 16 wins was set in 2016.
The top-seeded squad eliminated St. James Saturday, 8-0.
St. Clair topped Sullivan for the third time this season, including a 1-0 shutout March 18 to open the season at the Warrenton tournament and a 3-1 home win April 5 during Four Rivers Conference play.
“It was a good win for us Saturday over Sullivan,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have faced some adversity lately and our girls really have become a team this season. This win gave us 17 wins, which is the most we have ever had. Everybody on our team contributed to this accomplishment.”
The Lady Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead into halftime Saturday.
“We scored in the first minute of the game,” Isgrig said. “Claire (Merseal) played a good ball in to Kennedy (Travis) and she beat the keeper to put us up early. This was huge for us and grabbed some early momentum.”
Lillie Coello recorded four saves in the St. Clair net to earn the shutout.
Travis, Izzy Tiepelman and Lucy Moore each scored once in the contest.
Merseal recorded two assists.
Tiepelman was also credited with an assist.
“It was really really hot,” Isgrig said. “We subbed a lot and used a lot of different players in different spots. Claire played a great game for us. She played all 80 minutes and controlled the middle of the field. Her and Sammi Nickerson were the only field players who never got subbed out.”
Travis ended the game with 35 goals scored on the season, extending her program record.
St. Clair advanced to play the district’s top seed, MICDS, in Monday’s semifinal round.
Monday’s other district semifinal pitted No. 2 Clayton (13-4-1) against No. 3 Westminster Christian Academy (7-13-1).
The finals are set for Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.