It’s a two-team race for the Four Rivers Conference volleyball title.
St. Clair (14-3-1, 4-0) remained in a tie atop the leaderboard with Hermann after picking up two league wins this week. Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs swept Pacific (1-12, 0-4), 25-19, 26-24, 25-14. St. Clair followed that success with a home win Thursday over Sullivan (4-16-3, 1-3), 25-15, 21-25, 25-9, 25-20.
Hermann defeated Pacific Thursday, 25-15, 25-18, 25-6.
St. Clair-Pacific
Pacific held early leads in each of the first two sets Tuesday, but St. Clair runs saw the Lady Bulldogs either catch or overtake Pacific in the early teens both times.
“We did have a little slow start,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We just got girls back from injury, so it was our first game back together. Then the girls got in a groove and just took off.”
Senior middle blocker Alohilani Bursey returned to the lineup after a three-game absence to lead the Lady Bulldogs with 17 kills, 17 digs and eight blocks.
Bursey battled through multiple Pacific blockers guarding her close all game.
“They were trying to triple block her,” McCuskey said. “I would probably try something on her too. She still had a really good game.”
Makayla Johnson made 12 kills, 21 digs and one assist. She also recorded 21 points from the serving line.
Ava Brand recorded five kills.
Madison Lowder notched four kills and one block.
Myah Dierker made two blocks.
Vada Moore led in assists with 21 and added six digs and one kill.
Kaylee Rampani turned in 14 assists and six digs.
Libero Kyley Henry recorded 11 digs and one assist.
“I was really impressed with Kyley Henry,” McCuskey said. “She worked to take that hard cross away from Pacific.”
Ally Newton finished with four digs, one kill, one block and one assist.
Mackenzie Lowder made one block and one assist.
Johnson and Rampani served one ace apiece.
Pacific’s record belies its competitiveness.
“The size of them, I was like ‘Holy cow,’ ” McCuskey said. “I’d take some of that over with me. I was pretty impressed with them and their front row actively blocking.”
St. Clair-Sullivan
“We are really still trying to get in a groove with having all of our players back,” McCuskey said. “There are definitely spots that we need to work on. And that is what we will do. Every day we keep making adjustments and working with each other to start playing at our highest level.”
Bursey had another big night with 20 kills and 37 digs, adding seven blocks and two aces.
Johnson killed 18 with 28 digs with one block and one ace.
Mackenzie Lowder notched seven kills and two blocks.
Madison Lowder and Newton recorded five kills apiece. Madison Lowder added three aces.
Rampani led in assists with 30 and served one ace.
Moore recorded 16 assists.
Henry made 24 digs and earned 14 points from the serving line.
Pacific’s statistics for both games were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair continues league play at Owensville Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.
Pacific is off until Thursday when it hosts Owensville at 5 p.m.