A midweek set of road trips resulted in a mixed bag for the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (12-11) won at Montgomery County (6-4-2) Tuesday, 25-7, 25-13, 25-10, but fell to Northwest (13-3-2) Wednesday, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.
Montgomery County
Mackenzie Lowder and Madison Lowder each batted down a team high eight kills on the night.
Mackenzie Lowder notched 12 blocks, and Madison Lowder blocked two.
Kennedy Travis recorded four kills. Ava Brand killed three and Vada Moore two.
Moore passed around 18 assists.
Brand blocked two, and Myah Dierker blocked one.
Kaylee Rampani made 25 digs and two assists.
Other dig totals included Travis (10), Claire Merseal (seven), Brand (six), Moore (five), Madison Lowder (one) and Bailey Wilken (one).
Northwest
Madison Lowder smashed down 10 kills and one block.
Travis made seven kills. Dierker and Mackenzie Lowder both killed five. Brand notched four kills and Moore two.
Dierker made three blocks, Mackenzie Lowder two and Moore one.
Moore ended with 30 assists.
Dierker and Brand each served an ace.
Dig totals for the contest included Rampani (40), Moore (22), Merseal (18), Travis (17), Brand (16), Dierker (eight), Madison Lowder (one) and Mackenzie Lowder (one).
St. Clair visits New Haven Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play at 6:30 p.m.