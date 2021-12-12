For the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday, it was all about building the Brand.
Ava Brand, that is. The St. Clair junior scored 25 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (1-3) to their first win of the season, 50-45, at Valley Park (2-4).
In addition to leading all scorers on the night, Brand pulled down seven rebounds and made five steals and three assists.
The host Lady Hawks held slight leads of 9-7 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime. That lead grew slightly to 36-31 at the end of the third period.
St. Clair battled back to take its first lead of the game in the final minute of play.
“Grace Moore and Ava Brand made clutch free throws down the stretch,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Ava did a good job running to get some easy buckets.”
Phoebe Arnold and Grace Moore both scored seven points.
Vada Moore posted six points, and Emma Thompson rounded out the scoring with five.
Thompson, a freshman, was also the team’s top rebounder on the night with 10 boards.
Vada Moore grabbed eight rebounds, passed out six assists and made seven steals.
Arnold and Grace Moore each made six rebounds, and Sicily Humphrey made one.
Arnold made three assists, Grace Moore two and Thompson one.
Thompson snagged four steals.
Jenna Prosser dropped in 14 points to lead Valley Park’s offense.
Other scorers for the Lady Hawks included Jadyn Smith (nine points), Emily Geary (six), Katie Mann (six), Ruth Buckman (five) and Anna Sumpter (five).
St. Clair returned home Thursday to host Gateway Legacy Christian. The team finishes the 2021 portion of its schedule next week at the Linn Tournament.