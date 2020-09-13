The St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs busted out in a big way to the tune of 13 runs on 11 hits Tuesday.
St. Clair (3-3, 1-0) started Four Rivers Conference play with a 13-3 home win against St. James (1-3, 0-1). The Lady Bulldogs then made up what was supposed to be last week’s home opener with Wright City (1-3) Wednesday, falling 14-2.
Against St. James, Madelyn Ruszala pitched the full game, which concluded after six innings, for St. Clair. She allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out three.
St. Clair started off with a series of three-run innings in both the first, second and third frames, building a 9-1 lead after St. James pushed across its first run in the top of the third.
Both teams added two runs in the fourth inning. St. Clair scored one more in the fifth and a final run in the sixth.
“Our girls did a good job of jumping on them and putting runs across early,” St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed said. “We won almost every inning and that is a huge accomplishment for us and our offense.”
Current Smith’s line drive back up the middle scored Kaitlyn Janson with two outs in the sixth to finish off the game via the 10-run rule.
Janson, Smith, Emma Davis and Jess Bess led St. Clair with two hits apiece.
Ruszala, Savannah Neff and Sierra Oloyed each added a hit.
Davis tripled. Janson doubled twice and Smith once.
Ruszala and Davis each scored four runs.
Cecilia VanNess crossed the plate twice. Bess, Janson and Smith all scored once.
Davis finished with three runs batted in. Bess drove in two runs. Janson, Smith and Neff each had one RBI.
Davis, Bess and Smith each drew two walks. Ruszala, Janson and Neff all walked once.
Ruszala was hit by a pitch.
Ruszala stole three bases. Bess stole twice. Davis, Janson, Smith and VanNess each recorded a steal.
Wright City’s seven-run fifth inning was the primary deciding factor in Wednesday’s contest.
Teams remained locked in a scoreless tie for the first two innings before Wright City scored the first run in the third. The big rally in the fifth inning extended the lead to 8-0.
“This was a hard loss for us because we were in the game and playing very well until the fifth inning,” Reed said. “Our defense fell apart in the fifth inning and Wright City took advantage.”
Wright City added two more runs in the top of the sixth before St. Clair managed both its runs in the home half.
The visiting Lady Wildcats finished things off with four runs in the seventh.
Wright City held St. Clair to just four hits in the game.
Janson and Smith both doubled. Ruszala and Davis each singled.
Bess and Smith scored one run apiece. Smith and Janson both drove in a run.
Ruszala pitched 6.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits and two walks, striking out five.
Bess recorded the final out via strikeout.