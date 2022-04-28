Celebrating a pair of seniors, the St. Clair girls soccer Lady Bulldogs recorded a 2-0 shutout against Valley Park Friday night.
Honored were Kaitlyn Janson and Riley Ostendorf.
“These two mean a lot to our program and our girls did a great job making the night special for them,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have a lot of great people in our program and I thought the seniors had a memorable senior night that they really deserved. These two are incredibly hard workers who will do anything they can to help the team.”
The Lady Bulldogs needed three minutes to take the lead. Kennedy Travis found the back of the net with Claire Merseal recording an assist.
“Valley Park was tough,” Isgrig said. “They came into the game 7-1 and they played really hard so we thought it was very important to get a good start against them. We scored early and I thought we played hard for 80 minutes.”
St. Clair led at the half, 1-0.
Izzy Tiepelman scored with about 15 minutes to play, giving St. Clair an insurance goal. Emma Thompson assisted.
Lillie Coello stopped one shot and recorded the shutout.
Emily Geary made 10 saves in goal for Valley Park.
“We talked before the game about how it’s hard to play when there’s changes in our routine and the girls did a great job being mentally ready after the senior ceremony,” Isgrig said. “Our defense played well and kept pressure off of Lillie. We created a lot of chances offensively and really controlled the game. It probably should have been more than 2-0 with the amount of opportunities we had, but it was a well-played game.”
Isgrig said there were several standouts.
“I thought Audrey Declue and Claire Merseal played really well in the middle of the field and kind of controlled the game,” Isgrig said. “Kennedy’s goal early was huge then Izzy’s goal allowed us to breathe a little bit and have a better cushion.”