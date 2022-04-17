St. Clair freshman Lillie Coello wasn’t scored upon in her varsity debut between the pipes.
Stepping in as the Lady Bulldogs’ goalkeeper, Coello and the St. Clair defense shut out Rosati-Kain (0-11), 1-0, Tuesday in pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament.
St. Clair improved to 9-4 on the season with the win.
“We scored about 20 minutes in and did enough defensively to make it end 1-0,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We had multiple opportunities to stretch it out and expand our lead, but we didn’t finish them. Credit goes to their goalie — she was really good.”
The game’s only goal came on a corner kick as Kennedy Travis scored off an assist from Izzy Tiepelman.
“We didn’t get a lot of corners in the game but we took advantage of the few we did get,” Isgrig said.”
Coello recorded six saves in the contest.
“She made a good save in the first half to keep it at 1-0 and between her and our defense we didn’t give them any great chances,” Isgrig said. “It was a good way to start the tournament.”
It was the sixth shutout of the season for the Lady Bulldogs. Coello is the team’s third keeper to record a shutout this year.
“I thought (Kaitlyn) Janson played her best game of the season,” Isgrig said. “She did a really good job winning the ball and making passes going forward. Sammi (Nickerson) played a great game at center back and kept the pressure off our keeper. Claire (Merseal) and Autumn (Morgan) controlled the middle of the field and helped us gain a lot of possession.”
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Fredericktown, 6-3, in another pool matchup Thursday and are scheduled to finish pool play Friday against Perryville.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Saturday with the trophy rounds.