The Lady Bulldogs were not allowed a chance to build on the girls soccer success of two years ago.
St. Clair went 15-8-1 in 2019 and captured the first district championship and sectional win in program history before falling to Pleasant Hill in the state quarterfinals.
The Lady Bulldogs were prepared to bring half of that roster back last spring, but then COVID-19 happened and the spring season was called off.
“I felt terrible for the girls that last season was canceled and we are all eager to get started this year,” Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I felt really bad for Zoe Gaszak and Gracie Sohn last year that they didn’t get to have a senior season, and I think all the girls that are back are excited and ready to go. We learned last season to never take things for granted. Always appreciate every opportunity that you get to compete because once it’s over, it’s over.”
Isgrig is entering his seventh season as the team’s head coach, assisted by Matt Grodie.
The Lady Bulldogs have 26 players out of the team, including some familiar faces from the 2019 run despite the two-year layoff.
Those who were sophomores the last time the team took the field now find themselves as the elder statesmen.
Among them is senior midfielder Makayla Johnson, who scored two goals in the team’s 3-1 district-championship-clinching win over Owensville.
“Makayla was a huge part of our success two years ago and should lead us in the middle of the field this season,” Isgrig said.
Senior midfielders Emma Smith and Kynzi Humphrey and junior forward Kaitlyn Janson are also among the returning starters from the 2019 squad.
Janson was second on the team in scoring in 2019 as a freshman with 13 goals.
Humphrey memorably connected on a 40-yard blast just before halftime during St. Clair’s 4-1 sectional victory over Logan-Rogersville.
“Emma Smith, Annabelle Coonse, Ally Newton and Kynzi Humphrey are all seniors that will help us defensively this season,” Isgrig said.
Newton was a three-year starter at point guard for the basketball program and a key element in St. Clair’s full-court press this past winter.
Other players on the team would be returning starters now had play continued as normal in 2020.
“Sammi Nickerson, Kennedy Travis and Izzy Tiepelman were going to start for us last year as freshmen,” Isgrig said. “Sammi on defense and Kennedy and Izzy somewhere on offense. They are going to be very important to our team wherever we end up playing them.”
Some more fresh faces will include sophomore Autumn Morgan and freshmen Claire Merseal and Audrey Declue.
“Autumn Morgan is a sophomore that will help us offensively,” Isgrig said. “We will play Claire in multiple spots. Declue, somewhere on offense.”
The biggest question for the Lady Bulldogs will be who takes over in the net after the team graduated both Courtney Williams and Lexi Turner from the 2019 team. Phoebe Arnold, now a junior, was penciled in for that role last year.
“(We are) still competing for our starting goalie,” Isgrig said. “We have a lot of players with experience at forward, and we have to figure out who we are going to play up there.”
St. Clair opens the season Monday against the defending Four Rivers Conference champions on the road at Union at 5 p.m.