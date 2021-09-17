The St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs had their best offensive showing of the season Monday.
St. Clair (0-6) tallied six runs in a 16-6 road loss at Jefferson (2-7).
The Lady Bulldogs posted one run in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.
“The girls played much better yesterday,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Roberta Byers said. “On offense, we did some good things. We put the ball in to play, which allowed us to score a few more runs.”
The host Lady Jays scored five runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
The game concluded after five innings.
“Defensively, our athletes have been playing different positions,” Byers said. “We are continuing to make strides. We are making fewer errors. We will continue to work on every aspect of the game to improve as a team.”
Current Smith had a 3-3 day at the plate with a triple, a double, a single, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
Alexis Murray singled and drove in a run.
Janessa Avila and Jersey Pendegraft each walked twice and scored twice.
Pendegraft added a stolen base.
Kaitlyn Janson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and stole a base.
Autumn Morgan drove in a run.
Joey Jesionowski walked and stole two bases.
In the circle, Smith tossed four innings and allowed 16 runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and five walks. She recorded one strikeout.
St. Clair played Tuesday at Pacific in a Four Rivers Conference matchup. League play continues Thursday with the Lady Bulldogs hosting Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.