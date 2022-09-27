St. Clair softball saw its highest offensive production of the season Thursday, but continues to search for the first win.
St. Clair softball saw its highest offensive production of the season Thursday, but continues to search for the first win.
St. Clair (0-12, 0-5) fell at home in Four Rivers Conference play to Owensville (5-12, 3-2), 20-7.
After the Dutchgirls scored one run in the first inning, seven in the second and five in the third, the Lady Bulldogs battled back with two runs in the home half of the third.
Both teams then scored five runs apiece in the fourth inning.
Owensville got a final two runs in the fifth.
Janessa Avila led St. Clair at the plate with a triple, a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Emily Birge, Gabby Marler and Liberty McKenzie each singled and scored.
Avari Hemker and Jersey Pendegraft both walked and scored.
Alexis Murray drove in a run.
Cylee Schatzler scored a run.
St. Clair plays at the St. James Tournament Saturday, taking on Dixon, Newburg and the host team.
