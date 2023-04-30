Three sets of braces helped propel the Lady Bulldogs to victory Wednesday.
St. Clair (13-5-1) won at home over Warrenton (2-14), 9-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 45F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
Three sets of braces helped propel the Lady Bulldogs to victory Wednesday.
St. Clair (13-5-1) won at home over Warrenton (2-14), 9-2.
The Lady Bulldogs received two goals apiece from Audrey DeClue, Emma Thompson and Kennedy Travis.
Kadence Gardner, Claire Merseal and Lucy Moore each scored once.
“It was a good night for us offensively and we had a lot of girls contribute in the scoring column,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played a lot of people at a lot of different positions and everybody contributed. Audrey and Claire are playing really well together right now and Claire assisted on both of Audrey’s goals. They really play well off of each other.”
St. Clair had things well in hand at halftime with a 5-1 advantage.
“Autumn (Morgan), Kadence, Lucy, and Emma really gave them a lot of trouble on the outside,” Isgrig said. “They played dangerously and really attacked well. We jumped up 1-0 then they tied it at 1. I loved the response we had scoring three goals in the next 10 minutes.”
Joey Jesionowski posted three saves as the St. Clair goalkeeper.
Travis recorded three assists, Merseal two and three different Lady Bulldogs had one — Izzy Tiepelman, Paris Perkins and Gardner.
“Emma Thompson gave us really good minutes off the bench and was a good spark for us,” Isgrig said. “She scored two goals in the first half. Kennedy is doing a great job setting her teammates up and distributing the ball, sometimes she is even playing too unselfish.”
The Lady Warriors had their own scoring brace as Morgan Marschel scored both of the Warrenton goals, assisted by Autumn Heard and Isabelle Morris.
Warrenton goalkeeper Emily Beumel made 20 saves.
St. Clair is home Monday against St. James in nonleague play at 5 p.m. The teams already played their league game against each other April 6.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.