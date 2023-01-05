The St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs finished 2022 at one of the biggest tournaments in the state.
St. Clair scored 64 points at the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High School in Columbia Thursday and Friday, tying Southern Boone for 29th place out of 84 teams.
“There were six different states represented with nationally ranked girls in multiple different brackets,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “It was a great experience for our girls to be a part of and I couldn’t be any prouder of their preparation and performance in what has been the largest high school girls tournament in the nation.”
Lebanon was the event team champion with 200 points. Nixa finished as the runner-up with 161 points.
Washington (142 points), Matanzas, Florida (131), and Kansas City Liberty (123) rounded out the top five team scores.
“With most brackets having around 50 wrestlers in them, The Wonder Woman was spread out into a two-day tournament with the second day consisting of the top 16,” Rodgers said. “We had many girls who are still in their first couple of years in the sport win at least two matches and were only one win away from qualifying for the second day.”
Hannah Thacker (145) wrestled her way to a team best 4-2 record for St. Clair, making it to the second day of competition. She won by pin against Heritage, Arkansas’ Shelby Dean (2:52), Odessa’s Wylie Smith (3:31), Capital City’s Skyler Jones (1:23) and Harrisonville’s Lauren Dale (4:58).
“Hannah was only one win away from securing a placement and won four matches over the two days,” Rodgers said. “Hannah wrestled tremendously both days and fought back after an early round loss to put herself in contention for a placement but dropped her last match by a decision to a returning state medalist.”
Audrey DeClue posted three wins out of five matches, pinning North County’s Memory Raker (2:44), Raymore-Peculiar’s D’aja Johnston (1:21) and Brookfield’s Kaecen Brown (0:37).
Janessa Avila (105) went 2-2, scoring her first win in sudden victory overtime (5-3) against Blair Oaks’ Maddalen Prenger. Avila followed that with a pin over Sikeston’s Jadyn Jones (3:14) before suffering elimination.
Raeleigh DeClue (110) ended with a 2-2 mark. She defeated Blair Oaks’ Jazmin Birky (2:48) and Liberty North’s Carlie Hulme (1:50).
Lindsay Rampani (125) won two of her four bouts. She defeated Hillsboro’s Lilly Kay (0:47) and Jay Oklahoma’s Serenity Cannon (7-4).
Jossie Hopkins (135) posted a 2-2 record, pinning Kearney’s Gracie Danner (1:30) adn Sikeston’s Mckenzie Mullin (0:16).
Peyton Dunn (140) scored wins in two matches out of four. She pinned Ft. Zumwalt North’s Meah Philipp (0:41) and Southern Boone’s Nevaeh Gipson (1:17).
Molly Brown (155) won two out of her four matches. She defeated Battle’s Raffy Cedeno (2:34) and North Point’s Ava Arrezzio (0:44).
Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) won her first match, 11-7, against Rolla’s Hailey Lucas before she was eliminated in her next two bouts.
Addyson Buckthorpe (115), Lilly Verrett (120), Kaitlynn Van de Wile (170) and Liberty McKenzie (190) did not score wins in either of their two matches.
The Lady Bulldogs next wrestle Thursday at Park Hill Hills Central at 5 p.m.