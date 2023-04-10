The Lady Bulldogs pulled themselves back up to .500 in the Four Rivers Conference Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs pulled themselves back up to .500 in the Four Rivers Conference Thursday.
St. Clair (7-3, 2-2) walloped St. James (0-4, 0-1) for a road victory, 8-0.
Izzy Tiepelman continued her goal-scoring assault with a brace.
Audrey DeClue, Kadence Gardner, Claire Merseal, Lucy Moore, Emma Thompson and Kennedy Travis all got in on the scoring as well with one goal apiece.
Travis passed for five assists.
DeClue, Merseal and Moore were each credited with one assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded a clean sheet for the fifth time this season.
The St. Clair defense kept St. James away from the net and Jesionowski did not need to make a save in the contest.
St. Clair is playing at the Hillsboro Tournament next week. The Lady Bulldogs are assigned to the White Group with De Soto, Fox and St. Pius X.
