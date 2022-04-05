The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs received two sets of braces Tuesday.
The team’s seven goals came from five different players as St. Clair (4-4) won at home, 7-1, against North County (0-3).
St. Clair held a 3-0 lead after one half.
“We didn’t come out with enough urgency and we finally broke through and scored with 10 minutes left in the first half,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Autumn Morgan got us going. We moved her up from defense and she brought a lot of energy that the other girls fed off of.”
Audrey Declue and Kennedy Travis netted two goals apiece.
Lucy Moore, Morgan and Izzy Tiepelman each scored once.
“Autumn found Lucy Moore up the left sideline for our first goal,” Isgrig said. “Lucy had a clean break away and a good finish to get us on the board. It was her first varsity goal.”
Tiepelman was credited with three assists.
Claire Merseal, Emma Thompson, Travis and Morgan had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Charlee Dierker recorded three saves.
“Offensively, we got a lot of production from different players,” Isgrig said. “Izzy, Kennedy, and Audrey had big games. Defensively, we played well and helped support the offense better. We gave up a late PK to lose our shutout which we were disappointed in, but defensively we were better. We have to come out with more intensity early.”
St. Clair hosted Wright City Wednesday and next plays Monday in a 5 p.m. road game at Fatima.