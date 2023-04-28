Scoring five first half goals, the Lady Bulldogs were well on their way to an early finish Monday.
St. Clair (12-5-1) finished their 8-0 victory over Festus (6-6) in 72 minutes.
Senior Izzy Tiepelman connected for a hat trick, reaching a team-leading 25 goals on the season. She also passed for an assist.
Kennedy Travis, the program’s freshly-minted career goals leader, tallied a brace and added two assists.
Her two assists in this contest moved her into first place for career assists as well with 54, surpassing the prior mark of 53 shared by Anna Merseal and Chloe Merseal.
“Izzy and Kennedy had some beautiful goals,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They play so well together and feed off of each other and they are getting great support from our starting midfield of Audrey (DeClue), Claire (Merseal), Kadence (Gardner) and Lucy (Moore).”
Sammi Nickerson, Emma Thompson and Moore each added a goal.
“(The) highlight of the night was seeing Sammi score her first goal of the season,” Isgrig said. “Sammi has played every minute for us this year at center back and doesn’t get as much credit as she deserves for the success that we have. She’s so consistent for us and holds us together defensively.”
Gardner was credited with three assists.
“Kadence missed a couple games, but is back to full strength and really distributed the ball well,” Isgrig said. “Offensively, we are really dangerous right now and playing very well together. Festus isn’t a bad team, and our girls came out ready to go last night and put a ton of pressure on them early.”
DeClue posted one assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski notched two saves.
