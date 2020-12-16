The first part of the to-do list for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs at the Linn Tournament has been checked off.
St. Clair (2-1) opened the tournament with a 60-27 victory against Capital City (0-2) Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter with an 18-12 lead. At halftime it was 30-18.
St. Clair blanked Capital City in the third quarter, making the score 49-18 to start the final period.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair plays Newburg Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round of the tournament and closes the round-robin event Saturday against Linn at 2 p.m.