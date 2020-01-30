The Lady Bulldogs had no problems in the first round of the Hermann Invitational Tournament Monday.
St. Clair (10-2), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, walloped Battle (4-12), 74-32, Monday to advance to the championship semifinals.
The No. 3 seeded host Lady Bearcats await St. Clair in the next round. Hermann defeated another Four Rivers Conference team, New Haven, in the first round Monday, 61-40.
The game, scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., is a rematch of last season’s tournament championship game. St. Clair wnon that game, 70-62.
The Lady Bulldogs had four players score in double figures against Battle Monday, led by 22 points from Alohilani Bursey.
“Bursey shot the ball well,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “She made her first three pointer and was very excited. She has done a great job on working on her shot. It is starting to pay off.”
Gracie Sohn was next with 19 points and narrowly missed a triple-double after finishing with nine rebounds and nine steals. She also picked up four assists.
“Sohn did a great job being aggressive,” Johnson said. “She did good at driving to the paint and boxing out.”
Alana Hinson scored 12 points after a hot start where she made her first three attempts from three-point range and later added a fourth three.
Ally Newton netted 10.
Phoebe Arnold, Annabelle Coonse and Jolee King all added three points and Mackenzie Lowder scored two.
Bursey collected four rebounds. Newton rebounded two. King and Lowder each grabbed one rebound.
Hinson dished out a team high six assists.
Bursey and Newton each had three assists. Arnold and King both finished with two assists. Coonse and Jill Love each had one assist.
Bursey grabbed seven steals. Newton stole six, Coonse four and Hinson three.
Bursey also blocked three shots.