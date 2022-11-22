The 2021-22 season ended just a bit sooner than anybody wanted it to for St. Clair Lady Bulldogs wrestling.
St. Clair was shut out on state qualifiers last year and will bring back a group of five starters hungry to take a bite at cracking the list of state qualifiers.
Liberty McKenzie and Hannah Thacker are both senior returning starters. Thacker posted a 36-15 record at 141 pounds last season while McKenzie went 22-20 at 174.
“Every weight class is key to our success,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We have high expectations for every girl on the team. One in particular that may stand out right away is Hannah Thacker who is on pace to hold the most career victories in school history of our girls program.”
Junior Audrey Declue was a 32-15 wrestlers at 125 pounds.
Sophomores Janesa Avila (18-11 at 105 pounds) and Jossie Hopkins (29-24 at 135) both cracked the starting lineup as freshmen last winter.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the year with a 9-3 duals record and a third place finish in the district team standings.
Hughes’ squad currently has 16 girls out for the team. In addition to the starters listed above, sophomore Peyton Dunn also saw plenty of varsity time on the mats a year ago.
The team adds five incoming freshmen.
St. Clair is scheduled to start the wrestling season Saturday, Nov. 19, at Hillsboro.