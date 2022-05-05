It was a different score, but the same result.
The second meeting between the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (14-8) and St. James (0-11) didn’t differ mightily from the first time Monday as St. Clair took the rematch decisively, 9-1.
The Lady Bulldogs previously topped Monday’s hosts in a conference matchup April 7, 8-0, at St. Clair. The rematch did not affect the teams’ league records.
The start of the game was pushed back due to rainstorms and when things got started it was the Lady Tigers who struck for the first goal after just one minute.
However, then it was St. Clair’s turn, as the Lady Bulldogs ripped off four unanswered goals to take a commanding three-goal edge into halftime.
St. Clair junior Kennedy Travis had her hand in on seven of the team’s nine scores on the night with three goals and four assists.
“We started out as bad as you could, giving up a goal one minute in,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “After that we were focused and played hard and as a team. Kennedy had a huge night. She played very unselfishly and did a good job finding teammates.”
The hat trick brings Travis’ goal total on the season to 29, one shy of the program record 30 she scored in 2021. At 59 career goals, Travis ranks second in program history behind only Anna Merseal.
Kadence Gardner shot a brace and recorded two assists.
“She is bringing so much to the table every game and really has become a weapon for us,” Isgrig said.
Izzy Tiepelman added a goal and two assists.
Kaitlyn Janson, Lucy Moore and Emma Thompson each scored a goal.
Sicily Humphrey notched an assist.
Goalie Lillie Coello recorded two saves. She took sole possession of the team lead for goalkeeping wins on the season with her sixth victory.
St. Clair hosts Owensville for a nonleague game Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Lady Bulldogs’ home finale.