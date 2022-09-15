The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs claimed some early-season hardware.
St. Clair (4-4-2) finished as the runner-up at the Hickman Tournament Saturday, falling in the championship round to the host team (9-4-1), 25-13, 25-13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs claimed some early-season hardware.
St. Clair (4-4-2) finished as the runner-up at the Hickman Tournament Saturday, falling in the championship round to the host team (9-4-1), 25-13, 25-13.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Capital City (7-4-1) in the semifinals, 25-21, 25-20.
In other games, St. Clair topped Madison, Illinois, 25-7, 25-5, and Tolton Catholic (0-2-1), 25-23, 25-12, and split with Oak Grove (0-4-1), 22-25, 25-17, and Hickman, 25-22, 17-25.
Rylea Black posted a team high 21 kills for St. Clair at the tournament, adding seven blocks and four digs.
Kennedy Travis recorded 20 kills, 18 digs and two blocks.
Olivia Lowder notched 16 kills, 49 digs and three blocks.
Ava Brand finished with 14 kills, 49 digs and seven blocks.
Vada Moore made 10 kills with 82 assists, 32 digs and three blocks.
Emma Thompson terminated 10 kills, made 11 digs and nine blocks.
Abby Tharp made six kills and one dig.
Madi Baxter added two kills and 35 digs.
Emma Barrett contributed one kill and one dig.
Claire Merseal picked up 63 digs and one assist.
Piper Dunn recorded nine digs.
St. Clair played Monday at Washington and next takes on Kingston in a nonconference road game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.