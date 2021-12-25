With three wrestlers finishing in the top 10, St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs racked up 88.5 points Friday.
That was good enough for fourth place out of 21 schools at the Ft. Zumwalt East Girls Wrestling Invitational.
Francis Howell Central ended with the top score of 154.5, followed by Ft. Zumwalt North (123) and Waynesville (112).
Kaitlyn Janson was St. Clair’s top performer at the event, placing second at 149 pounds.
Janson won four matches in a row to reach the championship match, all in less than two minutes and three of the four in under one minute.
In the final round, De Soto’s unbeaten Hannah Eberhardt scored the win against Janson by pin.
At 115 pounds, Lili Vernon placed third for the Lady Bulldogs with a 2-1 record in the tournament. Vernon reached the championship bracket with a win by pin in her first match, but was pinned by Francis Howell Central’s Katelyn Guth in the semifinals.
Vernon finished the tournament with a win by injury default in the third-place match against Troy’s Sarah Bergtholdt.
Summer Fangers went 2-2 to finish third in the 105-pound division. Her two wins came by pin against Waynesville’s Xochitl Medrano (3:09) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Ali Burkemper (5:22).
Three Lady Bulldogs placed fifth in their divisions: Audrey Declue (125), Riley Ostendorf (130) and Liberty McKenzie (174).
Hannah Thacker (141) placed sixth, Emilia Trucks (174) eighth and Jossie Hopkins (135) 11th.
Declue posted a 3-1 record on the night, finishing with a 34-second pin of De Soto’s Jillian Heath.
Ostendorf went 3-1, ending on a three-match winning streak. In the fifth-place match, she won a 6-3 decision over Fox’s Ruth LaPlant.
McKenzie finished with a 3-1 record, also ending with three-consecutive wins. She pinned Marquette’s Katie Chan in 2:33 in the fifth-place match.
Thacker won two of her four matches, both wins by pin. In the fifth-place match, she lost a 6-2 decision against Ft. Zumwalt North’s Madeleine Shylanski.
Trucks posted a 1-3 record with the win coming by pin.
Hopkins was 2-3. She finished on a high note, winning the 11th-place match with a 35-second pin of Troy’s Natalie Bilodeau.
The Lady Bulldogs finish out 2021 on the mats in Columbia at Battle’s annual Wonder Woman Tournament, Dec. 29 and 30.
“We are looking forward to having done great practices over the holiday leading up to two huge events on our schedule,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Our girls will travel to Columbia for the Wonder Woman tournament held at Battle High School Dec 28 and 29. Over 70 girls teams will be competing there.”