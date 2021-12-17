Eight wrestlers for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs were enough to earn eighth place Friday at the Union Tournament.
St. Clair recorded 105 points at the event Friday to crack the top 10. Holt was the team champion with 197 points, followed closely by Washington at 182.
Other teams in the top 10 included Northwest (173), Seckman (152), Camdenton (144.5), Marshfield (143), Eureka (131), Ste. Genevieve (104) and Windsor (80).
“Our girls team was short handed with four starters out due to injury or illness,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “It was great to see our remaining girls on the mat be so competitive. As always, we compete with the ultimate goal of earning wins by pin and once again our girls team did a great job with this.”
St. Clair’s 141-pounder, Hannah Thacker had the highest finish for the team, placing second in her division.
Thacker won her first three matches by pin over Union’s Gracie Straatmann (5:49), Holt’s Lainey Ferrell (5:16) and Seckman’s Hannah Tackett (4:33) to reach the championship round.
In the final, Eureka’s Emily Neumann defeated Thacker by an 11-1 major decision.
“After a few impressive come-from-behind wins to send her to the finals, Hannah dropped her finals match to a tough opponent from Eureka,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “Hannah continues to get better every day and prove that if there’s still time on the clock, she’s still looking to score.”
At 149 pounds, Kaitlyn Janson placed third for St. Clair. She posted a 2-1 mark in her first three matches with both wins by pin. Ending in the third-place match, she pinned Eureka’s Faith Ruoff in 2:52.
Audrey Declue also placed third for St. Clair at 130 pounds. She posted a 2-1 mark in her first two matches with two wins by pin and then defeated Holt’s Brianna Wasser in the championship match by pin in 3:22.
Jossie Hopkins (135) earned a fourth-place finish. She won three of her first four matches with two pins and one decision. In her final round, Hopkins was pinned by Washington’s Annelise Obermark.
Andrea Penovich (120) placed fifth in a round-robin format for her division. She went 1-4 with the win coming by pin.
Emilia Trucks (194) placed seventh with an 0-2 record.
Liberty McKenzie (174) earned an eight-place finish. A 2-2 record with two wins by pin advanced her to the seventh-place match where she was pinned by Granite City’s Samir Eliott.
Olivia Lowder (159) went 1-3 with her win coming by pin, but did not place in her bracket.
St. Clair goes to Union Wednesday for a Four Rivers Conference dual at 5 p.m.