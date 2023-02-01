Five Lady Bulldogs earned placement match spots Friday and Saturday at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
St. Clair racked up 88 points at the event to finish eighth in the team standings out of 32 schools.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Five Lady Bulldogs earned placement match spots Friday and Saturday at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
St. Clair racked up 88 points at the event to finish eighth in the team standings out of 32 schools.
Holt hoisted the top team trophy with 172 points.
Belton scored 162 to take runner-up honors, followed by Marquette (160), Francis Howell Central (140) and Northwest (135).
Janessa Avila was St. Clair’s top finisher. She placed second in the 105-pound division.
Avila won her first three bouts, pinning Lee Summit West’s Chloe Zeller (5:19) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Brianna Everrett (0:45) before topping Francis Howell’s Bailey Burbes in the semifinals by a 4-2 decision.
Timberland’s Kate Cooper, unbeaten on the season, won a 14-0 major decision over Avila in the championship round.
Jossie Hopkins (135) and Peyton Dunn (140) both finished fifth for the Lady Bulldogs. Lindsay Rampani (120) placed seventh and Audrey DeClue (130) took eighth.
Hopkins went 4-1 in the tournament with her only loss in the quarterfinal round to Pattonville’s Jasmine Gordon (0:19).
Hopkins defeated Alton’s Phoung Tran (1:06), Eureka’s Avery McCollum (4-0), Francis Howell Central’s Sophie Johnson (1:25) and Marquette’s Mari Blumenthal (1:53).
Dunn went 4-1, working around a quarterfinal loss to Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez (3:06).
Dunn pinned each of her other four opponents — Granite City’s Yanneli Velasquez (1:54), Francis Howell (1:04), Ft. Zumwalt South’s Addilynn Caimi (1:00) and Madison Hayman (1:31).
Rampani won three of her five matches, ending with a pin of Troy’s Grace Marischen in the medal round (2:54).
DeClue won the first of her four matches by a 19-13 decision over Ft. Zumwalt North’s Baylie Wehmeyer. Back-to-back losses placed her in the seventh-place match where Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld got the win by pin (2:13).
St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue (110, 0-2), Addyson Buckthorpe (115, 0-2), Lilly Verrett (115, 3-1), Hannah Thacker (145, 2-2), Molly Brown (155, 0-2), Harlie Humphrey (155, 0-2), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170, 0-3) and Liberty McKenzie (190, 0-2) did not place.
St. Clair has home duals scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the boys wrestling St. James and the girls taking on Eureka.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.