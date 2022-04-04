For the second game in a row, goals came in bunches for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (5-4) posted an 8-0 home victory Wednesday against Wright City (2-1).
The Lady Bulldogs amassed a 5-0 lead at halftime and ended the game with the eighth goal in the 77th minute.
Freshman Charlee Dierker recorded her first solo shutout as the team’s goalkeeper, notching one save.
“This has been a physically demanding beginning of the season, playing nine games in 13 days,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have a tough group of girls that has battled through a lot of games to start our season. We were happy for Charlee to get her first solo shutout. Defensively, we supported our offense and didn’t give up any real chances.”
Kennedy Travis netted a hat trick. In addition to her three goals, she was credited with two assists.
Izzy Tiepelman scored a goal and made two assists.
Tiepelman has eight assists on the season, leading the St. Louis area by two.
“Offensively, everybody chipped in,” Isgrig said. “Kennedy had a big game for us and put constant pressure on them. Audrey (Declue) had two really good finishes in front of the goal where she put herself in a great position and Izzy continues to distribute the ball for us and has been a huge weapon on set pieces.”
Declue and Kaitlyn Janson each scored two goals during the contest for St. Clair.
“I loved seeing Kaitlyn Janson score two goals last night from outside back,” Isgrig said. “She has been a forward her whole career and was willing to move to defense to help our team, so it was really nice to see her finish a couple plays off. She’s as selfless of a player as you’ll find.”
Lucy Moore, Riley Ostendorf and Emma Thompson had one assist apiece.
St. Clair next plays Monday, traveling to Fatima for a 5 p.m. start.