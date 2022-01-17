Winning half of the weight classes, the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs ran away with the Four Rivers Conference Tournament.
St. Clair scored 194.5 points and had seven individual champions Tuesday at the league meet in Owensville.
Summer Fangers (105 pounds), Janessa Avila (110), Audrey Declue (125), Riley Ostendorf (130), Hannah Thacker (141), Kaitlyn Janson (159) and Liberty McKenzie (174) were all individual winners in their divisions.
Sullivan placed second with 159 points, followed by Union (93), Owensville (87) and Pacific (41). St. James did not field any girls.
“Our girls second consecutive conference championship was won in dominating fashion,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “On the day our girls won 17 of 22 bouts and earned seven individual championships. Of those 17 wins, 14 were won by pin. We were proud, not only of the effort and success of the girls, but also the hard work they put in to prepare for this event.”
In addition to its seven champions, St. Clair secured runner-up honors from Jossie Hopkins (135) and Peyton Dunn (149), and a fourth-place finish by Lili Vernon (115).
Each weight class was contested under a round-robin format.
Fangers pinned Sullivan’s Marina Smith (1:21) in the only 105-pound match.
Avila topped Union’s Josey Alfermann (1:06) in her only contest.
Declue pinned both Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (3:42) and Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (3:21).
Ostendorf bested Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett (2:35).
Thacker went 4-0, starting with an 11-8 decision win over Pacific’s Lana Todahl. Thacker then pinned Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy (5:37), Union’s Ella Purschke (1:05) and Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (1:25).
Janson turned in a 4-0 record with pins over Pacific’s Scarlet Boyer (2:45) and Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (0:25), a 19-3 technical fall against Owensville’s Bailee Dare and a medical forfeit from Union’s Gianna Schreck.
McKenze pinned both Sullivan’s Kloie Parks (2:41) and Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (2:41).
Hopkins went 1-1, pinning Union’s Gracie Straatmann (4:38), but was edged out of the top spot by a 6-5 decision loss to Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson.
Dunn pinned Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann (2:49), but was pinned by Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (3:05).
Vernon finished with an 0-3 record.
Next up for St. Clair is the St. Charles Tournament, taking place Friday and Saturday.