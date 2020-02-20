The last week of games have been somewhat one-sided for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (14-6, 4-2) came into Monday’s home game against Pacific (10-13, 0-6) having won back-to-back games over conference foes by 20 or more points. Monday, the Lady Bulldogs made it three in a row, defeating the Lady Indians, 64-38.
St. Clair held leads of 17-6 after one quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 52-24 at the end of the third period.
Alohilani Bursey led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points. She achieved a double-double by adding 12 steals.
“She is a special athlete,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “She makes it hard for girls to get the ball in bounds.”
Alana Hinson was next with 12 points, then Annabelle Coonse with 10.
Phoebe Arnold contributed eight points, Mackenzie Lowder seven and Jolee King three. Grace Moore and Vada Moore both scored two points. Madison Lowder added one point.
Bursey and Hinson tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight apiece.
Mackenzie Lowder pulled down seven rebounds. Coonse and Ally Newton made six rebounds apiece. Vada Moore ended with two rebounds.
Arnold, Jill Love and Madison Lowder each grabbed one rebound.
Newton passed out eight assists. Bursey made three assists.
Arnold and Hinson had two assists apiece and Madison Lowder made one.
Newston grabbed seven steals, Mackenzie Lowder three and Hinson two. Arnold, Madison Lowder and Vada Moore all stole one.
Bursey blocked four shots. Mackenzie Lowder and Coonse each blocked one.
St. Clair amassed 40 rebounds and 27 steals as a team, adding 16 assists on 22 field goals. The Lady Bulldogs only turned the ball over eight times.
“(We) didn’t shoot that ball well, but overcame that with great hustle and energy,” Johnson said.
Pacific statistics were not available as of print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs will attempt to win a fourth league game in a row Thursday in the conference finale, hosting Union at 7 p.m.
Union currently leads the conference standings with a 5-1 record, a half-game in front of Sullivan.
Pacific plays its final FRC game at Owensville Friday at 7 p.m.