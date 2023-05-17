A shutout Saturday allowed the Lady Bulldogs to continue their season for another round.
St. Clair (17-5-1), the No. 4 seed in Class 2 District 4, notched a 3-0 win over fifth-seeded Principia (7-9) in the first round at Westminster Christian Academy.
“We had a really good first half, were up 1-0, and then we had a three-hour delay and moved from this (grass) field over to the turf field and finished it up there,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It was a really good effort. We created all kinds of chances and they didn’t have any chances for really the whole game. It was a good win to start districts for us and as a group we played really well.”
The Lady Bulldogs returned to the same scene Monday, falling to top-seeded Whitfield, 6-0.
Kennedy Travis, Autumn Morgan and Kadence Gardner each struck the ball into the back of the net in Saturday’s contest.
Gardner’s strike was the only tally of the first half.
“Caitlin Parmeley played her best game of the season at outside back,” Isgrig said. “Kadence Gardner got us on the board. She got the game-winning goal in the first half off a head-ball on a corner from Izzy (Tiepelman). That was really good to see because we put a whole lot of pressure on them the first 20 minutes and couldn’t get one. We were able to relax after that.”
Tiepelman, Travis and Gardner were each credited with an assist.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded two saves and earned the shutout.
Sullivan plays the host Tuesday in the other semifinal.
The championship game will be played Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Westminster Christian Academy in Chesterfield.